Garth Brooks Tries To Clarify Slamming Bud Light Boycotters As ‘A**holes’

Country Star Garth Brooks responded to backlash over his decision to continue to serving Bud Light while calling boycotters “A**holes.”

On Friday, Brooks took the position that his bar, Friends in Low Places, will serve “every brand of beer,” including Bud Light. In preparation for conservative backlash for supporting Bud Light, Brooks preemptively snapped at the response, saying, “Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a**hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

Brooks doubled down on his bar’s inclusiveness standard, adding, “But inclusiveness is always going to be me. I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. All inclusive, so all are welcome,” according to NBC News on Tuesday, June 13. The Bud Light boycott started with the company’s decision to sponsor transgender TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney. (RELATED: Pro-Trans Activist Snags Microphone From Daily Caller Staffer’s Hand To Lecture Him On ‘Gotcha Questions’)

Bud Light has been targeted heavily, along with other corporations such as Target and Bank of America, for their support of socially progressive priorities. Consumers’ negative response by consumers towards policies by both Bud Light and Brooks coincides with a nationwide change in attitude towards questions of gender.

Bud Light lost its #1 selling beer status. Target lost $13 billion in market value. Disney+ lost 4 million subscribers. Keep it up, America! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 12, 2023

In an attempt to back off his harsh language toward the Bud Light boycotters, Brooks said, “I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that’s OK, man … if you’re one of those people that just can’t do that, I get it. If you ever are one of those people that want to try, come.” His tone departs from the “A**hole” moniker Brooks used to describe his detractors on Friday, June 9.

Hot off the presses!! Spring colors available starting NOW! Available in store and online! -Team FILP Shop: https://t.co/o6kh6xId1h pic.twitter.com/c8sbcxw3Lk — FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES BAR & HONKY-TONK (@FriendsBarNash) April 28, 2023

Friends in Low Places plans to deal with the Bud Light boycott by allowing patrons to choose whether to order it. The boycott has not affected the bar’s opening plans for the summer.