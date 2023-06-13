REPORT: Famous Author Of Trump Exposé Caught Working Closely With Jeffrey Epstein

A Daily Beast report published Monday claimed that author Michael Wolff was so close to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that the two of them were looking to buy New York Magazine together in the early 2000s, and held multiple meetings long after the latter was convicted of sexual crimes against children.

Wolff and Epstein apparently started their friendship in the 1990s and early 2000s. In 2003, the pair were reportedly even bidding to purchase New York Magazine with a handful of other Wall Street moneymakers, according to the Daily Beast. New documents reviewed by the Daily Beast apparently suggest the pair maintained a closeness between 2012 and 2015, years after Epstein was found guilty of sexually abusing children.

Shocker! Jeffrey Epstein Was Apparently Pals With Woody Allen! | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Y’all need to check out ⁦@jameslynch32⁩ coverage of this stuff … horrific https://t.co/Ri6jNnkDXZ — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) May 4, 2023

The discovery of Wolff and Epstein’s relationship was reportedly made by the U.S. Virgin Islands attorney general, who uncovered scheduling records and emails, the outlet reported. (RELATED: You May Soon Vacation On Jeffrey Epstein’s Notorious Child Sex Island)

The pair’s first scheduled meeting was reportedly in 2012, years after Epstein was made to register as a sex offender. Similar meetings were reportedly listed in 2013, 2014, and 2015. One of those meetings in 2014 also apparently included Woody Allen, his wife, and former JP Morgan executive Jes Staley, the Daily Beast reported.

Wolff recently published a book on Epstein called “Too Famous,” and failed to disclose the pair’s reported relationship throughout the work, the outlet argued. Instead, Wolff’s work largely focused on Epstein’s relationship with Steve Bannon.