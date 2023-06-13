Over 80% Of Republicans Believe That Trump Indictment Is Politically Motivated: POLL

Over 80% of Republicans believe that the federal grand jury indictment against former President Donald Trump over his possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate is politically motivated, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday.

Trump, who was indicted on June 8 on 38 counts of retaining “national defense information” as well as conspiracy to obstruct justice, has claimed that he is being targeted to stop him from winning the presidency in 2024. Roughly 81% of Republicans agree the charges are politically motivated according to the poll, which was taken following the indictment’s announcement. (RELATED: Trump ‘Is Toast’ ‘If Even Half’ Of Charges Stick, Bill Barr Warns)

The poll also illustrated a divide among voters regarding whether Trump illegally stored classified information at Mar-a-Lago after his presidency, when he was no longer entitled to possess it. While 91% of Democrats polled believed this to be true, just 35% of Republicans said it was the case, with 62% of respondents overall agreeing that the fact was believable.

“January 6th is gonna look like a playground” – Trump supporter Pat speaks outside of Trump National Doral Miami where Former President expected to arrive for his second Indictment – “All we need is an order, we are ready” pic.twitter.com/IbKyMwnNbz — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 12, 2023

Trump will appear before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, whom he appointed to the bench, at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida for his arraignment on Tuesday. He has vowed to plead “not guilty” and said that he will never drop out of the race for president.

However, even as a substantial majority of Republicans believe the charges are politically motivated, just half of them support Trump’s candidacy for the GOP nomination. The poll shows 43% of GOP voters supporting Trump in the race, while 22% support Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a one-time Trump ally.

The poll was conducted from June 9 to June 12, and surveyed 1,005 respondents, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4% for all respondents and 6–7% for Republicans.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

