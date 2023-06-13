Vegas Golden Knights Win First Stanley Cup In Franchise History

Shoutout to Vegas!

Taking out my beloved Florida Panthers by a blowout 9-3 score in Game 5, the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup Final series, 4-1, to win the 2022-23 NHL championship.

Leading the way for the Golden Knights in Game 5 was Mark Stone, who racked up three goals for a hat trick. Michael Amadio, Ivan Barbashev, Reilly Smith, Nicolas Hague, Alec Martinez and Nicolas Roy all added a goal for Vegas. Scoring Florida’s three goals were Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart and Aaron Ekblad. (RELATED: New York Rangers Hire Peter Laviolette As Next Head Coach)

The title is the Golden Knights‘ first championship in franchise history.

HOME MEANS NEVADA FOR LORD STANLEY’S CUP!!!! #UKnightTheRealm pic.twitter.com/cFC6Rr4scG — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023

Congratulations to the Golden Knights organization and the city of Las Vegas!