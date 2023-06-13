Editorial

Vegas Golden Knights Win First Stanley Cup In Franchise History

Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates after scoring an empty-net hat trick goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game Five of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Shoutout to Vegas!

Taking out my beloved Florida Panthers by a blowout 9-3 score in Game 5, the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup Final series, 4-1, to win the 2022-23 NHL championship.

Leading the way for the Golden Knights in Game 5 was Mark Stone, who racked up three goals for a hat trick. Michael Amadio, Ivan Barbashev, Reilly Smith, Nicolas Hague, Alec Martinez and Nicolas Roy all added a goal for Vegas. Scoring Florida’s three goals were Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart and Aaron Ekblad. (RELATED: New York Rangers Hire Peter Laviolette As Next Head Coach)

The title is the Golden Knights‘ first championship in franchise history.

Congratulations to the Golden Knights organization and the city of Las Vegas!