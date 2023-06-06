CBS Miami’s Samantha Rivera Stiff-Arms Rude Vegas Golden Knights Fan, Still Does Her Job To Perfection Like A Boss

Shoutout to the 305!

The Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights squared off Monday night in Game 2 of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final, with the Golden Knights getting the dominant 7-2 win over my Cats. Vegas is now up 2-0 in the series. Sounds like standard procedure, right?

That’s unless you were CBS Miami reporter Samantha Rivera, who was interrupted during a live broadcast by an outright rude Golden Knights fan. But Rivera handled the situation like a complete boss. Before the fan could even get on camera, Rivera brilliantly stiff-armed him like she was the female reincarnation of Walter Payton. And then, to top it off, she finished her job to perfection like nothing even happened.

Check out this instant legend:

Talking about Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, stiff-arming a fan trying to get on camera and getting into the highlights. Quite the display of multitasking by Samantha Rivera of CBS Miami pic.twitter.com/yvP8C3V4BS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 6, 2023

This is what Rivera had to say about the incident on social media:

Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for – get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job. Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! pic.twitter.com/iWDQl0Rtvv — Samantha Rivera (@JSamanthaRivera) June 6, 2023

Man, I’m so proud of my city.

Our Miami Heat and Florida Panthers (despite us being down 0-2) are in their playoff finals, our Miami Dolphins are setting themselves up for a Super Bowl run — heck, our Miami Marlins (my second-favorite MLB team behind my Atlanta Braves) are even having a pretty good year: 33-28, only 3.0 games back behind Atlanta. And let’s also mention the fact that Lionel Messi could soon be coming to South Florida to play for Inter Miami.

And a blast from the past: I have to boast about the Miami Hurricanes making it to the Final Four in March Madness, as well. And then in women’s basketball, we made it all the way to the Elite Eight.

Wow … am I dreaming? (RELATED: Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra, Bam Adebayo Snap At Reporters After 111-108 Game 2 Win Over Denver Nuggets)

And now here we are with our reporters turning into Hall of Fame running backs and stiff-arming rude fans, calling them out on social media for being the despicable people they are and then fully representing the Florida Panthers and the 305.

I’m just so, so proud of my city. So, so proud.