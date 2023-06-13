Wayne Gretzky’s Final NHL Point Jersey Sells For Incredible $715,120

And just like that, Wayne Gretzky is even more legendary.

The jersey that Wayne Gretzky wore when he earned his final NHL point and then later autographed sold Sunday night for a whopping $715,120 in a bidding war through Grey Flannel Auctions.

The price is the highest for a hockey jersey sold in the United States, which tops the 1980 “Miracle On Ice” jersey of Mike Eruzione that raked in $657,250 in its 2013 auction.

Gretzky wore the legendary No. 99 jersey April 18, 1999, when he recorded his record-setting 2,857th and last NHL point as part of the New York Rangers. No other player in league history has eclipsed 2,000 points.

Overall, the autographed jersey is the third most expensive of all time, which comes behind Gretzky’s last jersey with the Edmonton Oilers that sold for an insane $1.452 million — also with Grey Flannel Auctions. And it also comes after Paul Henderson’s jersey that he wore with the Canadian national team during the 1972 Summit Series when they took on the USSR. That jersey sold for $1.275 million in 2010.

How fresh are the New York Rangers‘ jerseys though?

I’ve always admired them. I mean, seriously, how can you not?

It’s not even just the glitz and glamour of New York City and Madison Square Garden either, there’s so much history with that jersey. You see an example of that right here with a Wayne Gretzky jersey going for $715,120.

