Fan Gets Brutally Knocked Out At The Lightning/Rangers Game In Scary Viral Video

A fan got brutally lit up Thursday night during the Rangers/Lightning game.

In a viral video tweeted by @ScottKaplanOn, a fan was walking when a guy knocked him out with one of the most vicious punches you'll ever see.

You can watch the incredibly troubling video below.

Following the horrific attack, Madison Square Garden released a statement on the “abhorrent assault,” and said the fan will “be banned from The Garden and all other MSG venues for life.”

You can read the full statement below.

There’s simply no excuse for that kind of violence. Unless your life is on the line, you should never find yourself in a physical altercation as a grown adult.

Furthermore, the viciousness of this attack is unlike something I’ve ever really seen before at a sporting event. That’s the kind of punch that could kill someone.

I think I speak for everyone when I say I hope like the hell the authorities absolutely throw the book at this man. There shouldn’t be any mercy or benefit of the doubt for someone who is this violent.

If you savagely attack someone like an animal, you should be treated in a fashion that reflects that.

Make smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions!