Patrick Kane Undergoes Hip Resurfacing Surgery, Will Need 4-6 Months To Recover

We have some major developments involving Patrick Kane.

After undergoing hip resurfacing surgery, free agent superstar Patrick Kane will need four to six months of recovery time, according to his agent Pat Brisson.

Talking to reporters, Brisson said that Kane had the surgery Thursday and that the (now-former?) Ranger still “wants to play for a long time.”

Finishing out an eight-year, $84 million contract with the New York Rangers the previous season, Kane played the last 19 games with the Madison Square Garden boys. New York traded for Kane back in February, landing him from the Chicago Blackhawks — the franchise he played for in all 1,161 games in his NHL career.

Listed as a successful surgery, Brisson said it’s expected that Kane will make a full recovery. Currently, it’s not known how the surgery will impact Kane’s free agency, but Brisson did say that options will be considered if he doesn’t have a contract by July 1.

Patrick Kane will be out for about 4-6 months following a hip resurfacing procedure. What does this mean for the 34-year-old’s career?@BillPidto | @KenDaneykoMSG | #NYR | #NHLTonight pic.twitter.com/EpkFQvItbs — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 2, 2023

Ahh, this is a bummer to see. I’ve always liked Patrick Kane.

Historically, big surgeries like this usually lead to a decline and an ultimate retirement not much later, though it doesn’t happen to every athlete, and I hope that good juju rubs off on Kane. And I’m also hoping that he returns to the glory of the New York Rangers (unless, of course, he for some reason comes to my Florida Panthers).

“Patrick Kane x New York Rangers” is such a swagged out brand combination. (RELATED: Peterborough’s Wyatt Wiggins Takes Out Orangeville’s Noah Millsap With Some Of The Most Epic Punches Thrown)

I’m hoping to at least get two or three years of that — maybe even longer (at least according to Kane’s agent).