‘Their Fans Are Really Sh**ty’: Chicago Bears’ Justin Jones Rips Green Bay Packers Fanbase

Oh snap!

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones spoke to the media Tuesday, and he was questioned about Aaron Rodgers leaving the Green Bay Packers. But instead of getting too deep into Rodgers, he instead chose to use his time to rip the entire Packers fanbase.

“I wish he played one more year with Green Bay, honestly,” said Jones about Rodgers. “We went up there, we played a pretty good game. But they got away from us at the end, obviously. They won. But their fans are really sh**ty. I wanted to go back up there, I want to play them, I want to beat them. I wanted him to be there so he could see it.”

Jones continued with his glorious rant.

“Just the way they’re just freaking obnoxious,” said Jones. “Just yelling and all that other stuff about things that don’t even matter. … What are we even talking about here? Half of them don’t even know football. It’s so weird to me. … I want to go out there, and I want to beat the hell out of them on their field. I want to hear the boos then. That’s what I look forward to.”

WATCH:

#Bears DT Justin Jones blasted #Packers fans today, calling them… 1) “Shi*ty”

2) “Obnoxious”

3) “Half of them don’t even know football.” Jones wishes Aaron Rodgers was still there so they could beat him. 🍿🍿pic.twitter.com/nRqhV4j3Pz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 13, 2023

Man, how epic was this?

Normally, I only have minimal interest in the Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers rivalry, but this has got me wanting to see their games this season. As a matter of fact, it’s got me wanting to pay that pretty penny that YouTube TV is charging for their NFL Sunday Ticket so I can watch those games.

See, YouTube TV and NFL … wrestling-style promos (which that definitely was) helps sell subscriptions. (RELATED: Shannon Sharpe Officially Leaves FS1’s ‘Undisputed,’ Ends 7-Year Partnership With Skip Bayless)

Though I was probably gonna get it anyway to make sure I can catch all the Miami Dolphins games, but still, you get my point.