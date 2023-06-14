Shannon Sharpe Officially Leaves FS1’s ‘Undisputed,’ Ends 7-Year Partnership With Skip Bayless

Dang … it’s crazy that Shannon is actually leaving.

During the Tuesday edition of FS1’s “Undisputed,” Shannon Sharpe issued an emotional goodbye as he officially announced that he was leaving the show and ending his seven-year partnership with Skip Bayless.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is officially my last day at work,” said Sharpe during the broadcast. “After seven years, the train stops for Shannon Sharpe and ‘Undisputed’ right here.”

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post first reported the news of Sharpe’s departure May 31, with it coming to light that the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox Sports agreed on a buyout. Glasspiegel also reported Sharpe would officially leave “Undisputed” sometime after the 2023 NBA Finals, which came to a conclusion Monday night with the Denver Nuggets winning their first championship in franchise history.

.@ShannonSharpe says goodbye to Undisputed and thanks Skip Bayless and the fans: pic.twitter.com/iCFbABvipi — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 13, 2023

Here was Skip’s farewell to Shannon:

It’s sad to see Skip and Shannon’s partnership actually come to an end, but I think we all know it needed to happen

EXAMPLE A:

This was the moment Shannon sharpe knew he was leaving Undisputed pic.twitter.com/XD0S42XNMI — Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) June 1, 2023

EXAMPLE B:

Unc Shannon sharpe was explaining why he wasn’t on undisputed yesterday & this man Skip bayless gonna interrupt him when Shannon tells him to take down the tweet of damar Hamlin 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hQQK0njiQZ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 4, 2023

It’s crazy though that they couldn’t even wait a full 24 hours until the NBA Finals was over, it was literally the next morning that Shannon was forced out (because you know he was).

Man, this is a cutthroat business that I’m in, and this is a perfect example of that.

Until next time, Shannon. Keep ballin', Unc.

And keep doing you, Skip.

Shannon Sharpe: “I’m leaving Undisputed.” Skip Bayless: “Fine, I don’t need you.” Shannon: “Oh yeah? Who are you going to debate?” Skip:pic.twitter.com/AejhxEuwCf — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) June 1, 2023

I know you will.