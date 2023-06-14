‘Don’t Count Me Out’: Fox Host Presses Chris Christie On His Presidential Chances

During a tense interview on Wednesday, Former Republican New Jersey Gov. and 2024 candidate Chris Christie argued that it’s too early for voters to dismiss his candidacy, after being pressed about his presidential chances by Fox News host Bill Hemmer.

Christie announced his bid for the nomination at the beginning of June, and has taken shots at both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, calling Biden “the most incompetent president since Jimmy Carter” and Trump “a failed leader” during the Fox interview. Hemmer asked what Christie’s plans were to stay relevant in the race and whether he believes Americans truly prefer him to Trump. (RELATED: Chris Christie Distances Himself From Federal Abortion Ban: ‘Should Not Be Involved’)

“Here’s one [poll] from June 5th to the 9th. Trump is at 48%. Others have him well over 50%. I saw one poll with him at 61%, and you’ve gotten into this campaign saying you’re going to be the biggest critic that Donald Trump has. I look at these numbers, do Republican primary members want a critic?” Hemmer argued.

“I think they want a campaign. Those numbers exist at a time when there’s been no campaign yet,” Christie responded. “This campaign will start in earnest in August. When the debates start, sponsored by the RNC, and folks in this country and in our party really engage.”

Hemmer also asked Christie what his plan is for visiting Iowa, a key state in presidential races.

“Two more things. You haven’t been to Iowa yet,” said Hemmer

“Not yet. Only been in the race a week though, Bill,” Christie responded.

“I get it. But if you don’t do well in Iowa or New Hampshire, the argument that you’re going to make against Trump is going to fall flat,” said Hemmer.

WATCH:

“I guess I better quit today then, Bill. The bottom line is, at this time of the race in 2015, Donald Trump was at 4%. That’s where he was,” Christie argued. “In June of 2015, he was at 4%. At this time in 2007, Barack Obama was down by 37 points to Hillary Clinton. And guess what? Those last two names are the last two presidents of the United States before Joe Biden. So don’t count me out yet.”

“I was suggesting that you need an early victory in order to stay in the race,” Hemmer responded.

“Everybody does Bill. How about Ron DeSantis? You think he needs an early victory?” argued Christie.

Christie is one of twelve other Republicans who have announced their candidacy for the 2024 presidential race. He is currently polling around 1.7%, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.