Couple Gets Married With Cat As Witness Thanks To Legal Loophole

A Denver couple had their cat sign their marriage license as a witness thanks to a provision in Colorado law, a TikTok video the newlyweds posted Friday shows.

Amanda Terry, 32, a human resources specialist, and Steve, 29, a musician, had originally wed in Georgia, with friends and family in attendance at the ceremony. After their honeymoon in Iceland, the couple realized they lost their original marriage license, which made the union no longer legally verifiable. Amanda and Steve then decided to redo their vows in Colorado, with their cat, Momo, serving as their witness​, the New York Post reported.

The video of the ceremony was shared on TikTok, where Momo’s paw is seen being dipped in pet-safe ink and stamped onto the license. The video quickly gained traction, garnering over 4.4 million views as of Wednesday​.

“She was the pawwfect witness,” the TikTok caption said. (RELATED: Worst Proposal Ever Caught On Video. You Might Die Of Cringe Watching This)

Couples can conduct a “Self-Solemnization” ceremony, which would require “neither witnesses nor officiant” for the union to be deemed legal, according to the official website for the City of Denver’s Marriages and Civil Unions section. The law also permits the use of a pet’s paw print as an official witness signature, Alton Dillard from the Denver County clerk’s office​​ confirmed to Axios Denver.

“Momo is the first cat that we got together, so she’s very special,” Amanda told the Post. “Having her as our witness made the wedding fun and lighthearted.”