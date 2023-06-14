Delaware Supreme Court To Hear DCNF Lawsuit Over Release Of Biden Senate Docs

The Delaware Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by the Daily Caller News Foundation and Judicial Watch against the University of Delaware for the release of President Joe Biden’s Senate records.

The university claimed public funds were not used to support the papers, arguing the documents requested in the April 30, 2020 Freedom of Information Act requests filed by both organizations were not subject to release. The DCNF and Judicial Watch filed an appeal brief with the Delaware Supreme Court in January 2023 after the Superior Court issued an opinion siding with the university.

“No more obfuscation. No more excuses. It’s time for the University of Delaware to answer for its refusal to release Biden’s Senate records,” said Michael Bastasch, editor-in-chief of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The DCNF requested agreements relating to the storage of 1,850 boxes and 415 gigabytes of records from 1973 to 2009, communications between university staff and Biden’s staff, log sheets of individuals who have visited the collection along with the records themselves. (RELATED: IRS Whistleblower Breaks Silence On DOJ’s Handling Of Hunter Biden Tax Probe)

BREAKING: An argument will be held in the Supreme Court of Delaware on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in the FOIA lawsuit filed on behalf of itself & Daily Caller regarding the secret deal keeping President Biden’s Senate records from being made public (1/3). https://t.co/kbrmKY1zgn — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) June 9, 2023



“The sketchy secrecy on the Biden Senate records and his deal with the University of Delaware need to end,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “And President Biden could end the dispute by simply releasing the details about his Senate records. What is Biden hiding?”

The records could include information relating to Tara Reade, who accused Biden of sexually assaulting her while working on his senate office in 1993, or Hunter Biden, who is under investigation for alleged failure to pay taxes and lying on a federal firearms form.

The FBI searched the University of Delaware collection in connection with its investigation into President Biden’s handling of classified documents in February.

The DCNF and Judicial Watch initially filed the lawsuit in July 2020.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.