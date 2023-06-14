Disney Doubles Down On Little Mermaid Depiction With New Cartoon After Mixed Movie Reviews

Disney Junior will air an animated series, “Ariel,” inspired by the 2023 live action film “The Little Mermaid,” according to Variety.

The promotional image for the upcoming series “Ariel,” shows the titular mermaid with dark brown skin and red dreadlocks—reflecting the depiction in the 2023 film, the outlet noted. (RELATED: NYT Reviewer Bemoans Lack Of ‘Kink’ In ‘Little Mermaid’ Remake)

The announcement comes on the heels of “The Little Mermaid” live action film which received middling reviews and disappointing box office returns. The live action retelling of the popular children’s story received backlash for casting a black actress in the lead role of Ariel — a mermaid with pale skin and red hair. The film struggled overseas, particularly in Asian markets such as China and South Korea, CNN reported. The film’s struggles caused some commentators to accuse movie-goers of anti-black racism.

Disney Branded Television has greenlit “Disney Junior’s Ariel,” a series inspired by #TheLittleMermaid. 🔗: https://t.co/Xd8n3AIdnF pic.twitter.com/JQhpG7buRe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2023

Lead actress, Halle Bailey, said that she was not surprised by the alleged racist backlash in the weeks leading up to the film’s release. “The racism didn’t surprise me. It’s a little disappointing, but it’s bound to happen. I didn’t let it affect me and just focused on the positive response I was getting,” Bailey said, Rolling Stone reported.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, announced the new series at the Annecy Animation Festival, according to Variety.

“For more than 30 years, the story of ‘The Little Mermaid’ has been beloved by audiences all over the world. It brings me so much joy to be able to introduce our new Disney Junior version of Ariel to preschoolers everywhere,” Davis said.