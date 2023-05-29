NYT Reviewer Bemoans Lack Of ‘Kink’ In ‘Little Mermaid’ Remake

The New York Times raised a few eyebrows with its review of Disney’s newest live-action adaption, “The Little Mermaid, bemoaning, among other things, the lack of “kink” in the fairy tale film.

Slamming the latest of Disney’s live-action remake as “desperate for approval,” New York Times critic Wesley Morris argued the film lacks “joy, fun, risk, flavor.” Though the film has been marketed as family-friendly, Morris felt it could have used more “kink.”

Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” with Halle Bailey starring as Ariel and a diverse cast, “reeks of obligation and noble intentions,” Wesley Morris writes. “Joy, fun, mystery, risk, flavor, kink — they’re missing.” https://t.co/GRE3yyIIfz — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 27, 2023



“The New York Times wants “kink” in a movie made for children, and they’re sad that The Little Mermaid doesn’t have any of it,” conservative political commentator Ian Miles Cheong observed on Twitter.

His sentiments were echoed by conservative director/producer Robby Starbuck, who pointed out that kink, in the informal sense of the word, refers to an individual’s unusual sexual preferences. “Same media denies the left sexualizes kids. The reviewer needs his hard drives reviewed,” Starbuck wrote.

Vice President of Pedagogy at Higher Ground Education Matt Bateman disagreed with the likes of Starbuck and Cheong, arguing that though the use of the term “kink” was “terribly imprecise” for describing the problem with romance in children’s movies, there was a problem nonetheless. “Romance in children’s movies,” Bateman argued, “has become more jokey and sanitized and sterile.”

Morris lauded the film for the “messiness” of Lin Manuel Miranda’s new song for the film entitled, “The Scuttlebutt,” wondering how Disney will apologize for its inclusion in the next 34 years.

“Here’s an Asian American performer whose shtick is a kind of Black impersonation, pretending to be a computer-generated bird, rhythm-rapping with a Black American man pretending to be a Caribbean crab. It’s the sort of mind-melting mess that feels honest and utterly free in its messiness, even as the mess douses a conveniently speechless Black woman,” Morris wrote.

“Watching it, you realize why the rest of the movie plays it so safe. Because fun is some risky business. This is a witty, complex, exuberant, breathless, deeply American number that’s also the movie’s one moment of unbridled, unabashed delight,” he concluded.