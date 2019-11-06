ABC Executive Robert Mills Responds After ‘Little Mermaid Live!’ Receives Some Negative Feedback On Twitter

“Little Mermaid Live!” premiered Tuesday night to negative feedback from the audience online.

The criticism prompted ABC Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming Robert Mills to hit back on Twitter.

I don’t care what anyone else thinks, my man Edward Sanchez said it’s the best ever and that’s good enough for me!! https://t.co/PRWMw8OGQp — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) November 6, 2019

Mills sent a series of tweets out defending the “Little Mermaid” musical Tuesday night, including a quoted tweet of a user, Edward Sanchez, saying “Little Mermaid Live!” was the best live television movie ever.

Some fans had an issue with the concept of the live musical being intertwined with the original animated film. (RELATED: Harry Styles Reportedly Looking At Role Of Prince Eric In Live Action ‘Little Mermaid’)

“I didn’t know much about what little mermaid live would be like before watching, but I definitely had it in my head that it would be more like the broadway production lol,” one user tweeted. “The combo live action performance with the animated movie is interesting, but so far it seems a little much.”

Others really just had an issue with the live Sebastian’s outfit during the musical.

Man this actor they picked for Sebastian in the Little Mermaid Live show is awful….. how is wearing a red jacket and red pants suddenly make him a crab? They should have at least given him claws or something — George (@Hypnotique89) November 6, 2019

So little mermaid play was cool… but uhm shaggy was too cool to at least wear claws or sumn? He the only one with out a costume… that was wack on his part — Tone Lopez (@ToneLopez6) November 6, 2019

Why is Shaggy dressed like Michael Jackson in Thriller #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/hRytcCyD0W — Shashana ???????? (@Shashana80sKid) November 6, 2019

