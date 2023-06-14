‘Trump Flunkie’: Joy Behar Whines About Federal Judge Overseeing Documents Case

“The View” co-host Joy Behar whined Wednesday about Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who is overseeing the indictment and trial of former President Donald Trump.

Cannon, a Trump-appointed federal judge in Florida, is overseeing the case against the former president who appointed her. Special Counsel Jack Smith alleged in a 37-count indictment that Trump violated the Espionage Act in relation to his possession of over 300 classified documents. Behar described Cannon as a “Trump flunkie” and worried she would rule in the former president’s favor.

“My problem with this whole indictment is that … we have a judge in Florida, her name is Aileen Cannon, who’s going to be the judge in the case, who claimed Trump deserves special treatment because he’s a former president,” Behar said. “They had to appeal that, which only kicks the can down the road which makes the whole case go into the time when he would be running. That’s one thing, I don’t like that about her. And they won’t get rid of her either unless she recuses herself. So she’s all in. She’s a Trump flunkie who’s sitting in judgement of this.”

“Not to mention the fact that the case is going to be in Florida and all you need is one nutty MAGA on the jury, that’s all, and then you have a hung jury,” Behar continued. “Again, appeals down the road and still he could be become president. I think that that’s highly possible, and people should be very worried about that.”

Cannon granted Trump’s request for a special master to review the classified documents in a Sept. 5 ruling after the FBI seized them during a raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence in August. After the decision was overturned by the 11th Circuit, the former president brought the case to the Supreme Court, which in turn struck down his request.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she trusts the system to impanel a jury that will weigh the evidence objectively and convict Trump.

“I believe in our jury system more than that,” Hostin said. “It’s flawed, but I think we have the best legal system in the world. And I think when you have twelve citizens sitting there and they are instructed to follow the law and follow the facts to where they lead, you’d be surprised at the convictions that you get.” (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Say Trump Arraignment Is ‘Sad Day’ As Audience Members Cheer)

“Some of these people are in cults. They don’t know what the right thing is,” Behar said.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg then criticized conservatives who bring up the Justice Department’s treatment of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who deleted hundreds of emails containing classified information during the Obama administration. Goldberg also defended President Joe Biden, who possessed classified documents at his private home in Delaware and his office at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I don’t want to hear you say, ‘Well, Hillary and why didn’t she’ … I don’t want to hear that anymore,” Goldberg said. “I don’t want to hear people talk about, ‘Well, Biden did it.’ Biden was not the president, y’all. He was the vice president which means that it would’ve meant the president had to have declassified it. That was Obama at the time, okay?”

The co-hosts initially celebrated the indictment during Monday’s panel. Hostin said she read the 49-page indictment “gleefully,” while co-host Ana Navarro compared the experience to reading an erotic novel.