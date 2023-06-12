‘I Read It Gleefully’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Celebrate Trump’s Indictment

“The View” co-hosts on Monday celebrated the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump is under indictment with 37 felony counts in connection with his alleged mishandling of over 300 pages of classified documents inside his Mar-a-Lago residence. The indictment includes 31 counts of alleged violations of the Espionage Act, or willful retention of national security information.

“‘Snowflakian’ behavior like this is just kinda shocking, because if he had not done what he did, he would not have gotten caught doing what he did,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. “And he would not have been indicted for what he did.”

“The indictment’s 49 pages,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “And what I found the most interesting about it is the most significant evidence in the indictment, because of course I read it gleefully, is that most of the evidence comes from his own attorneys, because they took these copious notes as he tried to convince them to lie to investigators, as he tried to convince them to retain documents, as he lied to them and told them that there were no other documents and forced them to then lie to investigators.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said she had “fun” reading the indictment. (RELATED: ‘NUCLEAR SECRETS’: Joe Scarborough Trump Rants Are Par For The Course But There’s Something Different About This One)

“I haven’t had this much fun reading anything since I read ‘Fifty Shades of Gray,'” Navarro said.

“Right?” Hostin added.

“I mean, it was the best reading you can imagine,” Navarro continued.

Navarro and co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin compared the Trump case to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whose emails contained classified information on her private server. Navarro said Clinton “cooperated,” and Griffin said Trump’s case is “ten times worse,” complaining about Republicans who do not appear “as outraged” by the documents case.

Co-host Sara Haines said the co-hosts should “not cheer and laugh” at the “seriousness” of the case. She then covered for Clinton and former Vice President Mike Pence for cooperating with the Justice Department to return the classified information in their possession.