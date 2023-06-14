KJP Says Republican Senator Blocking Biden Nominees Is A ‘Threat To Our National Security’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Wednesday’s press briefing that Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville blocking confirmations of Department of Defense (DOD) positions is a “threat to our national security.”

Tuberville is holding up nearly 160 confirmations until the DOD reverses its abortion policies. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin vowed in February that the department would provide leave and funding for military personnel to travel out of state for abortion.

“What the senator is doing by holding these nominations, it’s a threat to our national security, period,” Jean-Pierre said. “That’s what he’s doing. These are important nominations that we need, that the American people need to keep our country safe. And not only that, they risk our military readiness by depriving our armed forces of leadership and hurt our military families. That’s what he’s doing by holding these DOD nominees.”

The press secretary called for the nominees to be “confirmed quickly” and said senators “should not play politics” with military readiness. She said the White House does not have a layout for the “mechanics” of getting the nominees confirmed. (RELATED: Sen. JD Vance Pledges To Block Biden Nominees Over Trump Indictment)

“It’s shameful that he’s doing this,” she said. “He needs to be asked the question is why is he putting our national security at risk. That is something for a senator to be able to answer to. We’re trying to do the right thing by moving forward and protecting our military readiness and protecting our military families.”

Jean-Pierre said she is unaware of any conversations between Tuberville and the White House to reach a deal and move forward with the confirmation process.

Tuberville previously said his blocking the process is “unfortunate,” but that he will protect against “taxpayer-funded abortions.”

“I hate to have to do this. It’s unfortunate. But we make the laws over here. The DoD doesn’t. This is not about abortion. It’s about taxpayer-funded abortions,” Tuberville told Punchbowl News. “If this was about a list of personnel, people actually doing the fighting, this might be different. … If this had to do with winning a war, obviously I wouldn’t be doing this.”