Sen. JD Vance pledges to block Biden nominees over Trump indictment

Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance announced Tuesday that he would place a hold on all Biden administration Department of Justice nominees in response to the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump is merely the latest victim of a Department of Justice that cares more about politics than law enforcement. Merrick Garland’s department harasses Christians for pro-life advocacy, but allows hardened criminals to walk our streets unpunished. This must stop, and I will do everything in my ability to ensure it does,” Vance said in a statement. “Starting today, I will hold all Department of Justice nominations. If Merrick Garland wants to use these officials to harass Joe Biden’s political opponents, we will grind his department to a halt.”

