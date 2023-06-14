Riley Gaines Rips KJP For ‘Dangerous’ Response To Transgenders In Female Sports

Oh, the tension!

Riley Gaines, who is a former standout college swimmer at the University of Kentucky and current advisor to Independent Women’s Voice, has ripped White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for her response to a question regarding transgender participation in female sports.

Jean-Pierre was asked by a reporter what President Joe Biden’s White House would say to a parent who was concerned about both his daughter and her safety when it comes to high school competition against transgender females (i.e. biological men).

The White House press secretary responded that the question suggested “transgender kids are dangerous.” She said it was a “dangerous thing to say” and pushed back on the “broad” example that the reporter gave her.

That’s when Riley Gaines came into the picture, taking to Twitter to tweet about the exchange late Tuesday night.

“When they say ‘inclusion’, just know they really mean exclusion,’” tweeted Gaines.

“The message this sends to ALL women is that our safety doesn’t matter. Nor does our privacy, our fairness, our equal opportunities, or our dignity. The misogyny is slapping us across the face.”

