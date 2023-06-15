‘Such A Dumb Question’: Biden Dismisses FBI Informant File That Referred To Him As ‘Big Guy’

President Joe Biden brushed off a reporter who asked him during a Thursday press conference about an FBI file that referred to Biden as the “Big Guy.”

Following roundtable remarks about his plan to end hidden fees from airlines and hotels, Biden took several questions from reporters. As the press conference was ending, one reporter asked him about an FD-1023 FBI file that alleges he took a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian oligarch.

“Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the ‘Big Guy,’ Mr. President? Why is that term used?” the reporter asked.

https://www.youtube.com/live/6MmBUjXWbDE?feature=share&t=320

“Why’d you ask such a dumb question?” Biden shot back. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Berates FBI Deputy Director For ‘Stonewalling’ Investigation Into Biden Bribery Allegations)

The FBI FD-1023 file, which contains notes from a source interview, alleges that Joe and Hunter Biden each accepted $5 million bribes from Burisma Holdings owner Mykola Zlochevsky. House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee members viewed the document at FBI headquarters after committee chairman James Comer threatened to hold bureau director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed as “malarkey” the documents’ claim that Joe and Hunter Biden discussed the bribe with a foreign national on tape.

Republican Texas Rep. Pat Fallon, who viewed the document, confirmed Wednesday that it referred to Joe Biden as the “Big Guy.” Individuals associated with Hunter Biden’s international dealings have previously asserted that business communications mentioning a “Big Guy” referred to Joe Biden. James Gilliar, involved in Hunter Biden’s Chinese energy deal, asked business associate Tony Bobulinski whether or not “10% would be “held by H for the big guy.” Bobulinski later said that Hunter referred to Joe Biden as the “Big Guy” or “my chairman.”