White House Laughs Off, Dismisses Alleged 17 Biden Bribery Tapes

The White House on Tuesday repeatedly dismissed the 17 tapes allegedly showing Joe Biden and Hunter Biden speaking with a foreign national about a bribery scheme.

A reporter from the New York Post asked the President about the existence of the tapes while walking through the White House. Biden appeared to laugh and shake his head before walking away in silence. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed a question about the tapes at Tuesday’s briefing, saying the allegations about the President and his family are “malarkey” — repeating what Biden said Thursday about the House Oversight Committee’s report regarding his family’s alleged monetary ties to foreign sources.

President Biden turned and grinned — without saying a word — tonight when I asked about @ChuckGrassley saying alleged Ukrainian bribe-giver claims to have tapes https://t.co/R2mhPKUt3Y pic.twitter.com/Z8JI7pENzq — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 13, 2023

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley first spoke about the existence of the tapes Monday, alleging on the Senate floor that a “foreign national” recorded conversations they had with the President and the first son “as a sort of insurance policy.” The House Oversight Committee learned about the tapes after the FBI allowed the Republicans to view a FD-1023 document that allegedly details allegations about Joe Biden being involved in a “pay-to-play scheme” while he was vice president.

“The 1023 produced to [the] House [Oversight] Committee redacted reference that the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversations with them. Seventeen total recordings,” Grassley said. (RELATED: Grassley Reveals Existence Of Biden Tapes Related To Bribery Allegations)

“According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses fifteen audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden. According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then-Vice President Joe Biden,” Grassley added. “These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case he got into a tight spot. The 1023 also indicates that then-Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden.”

The House Oversight Committee produced a report May 10 alleging members of the Biden family received a total of $10 million from Romanian and Chinese sources while Biden was vice president. The committee is continuing its investigation and hopes to produce another report focusing on Hunter Biden’s alleged ties to foreign prostitutes, Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Daily Caller.