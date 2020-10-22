Ex-Hunter Biden Business Partner Confirms Authenticity Of Email, Says Bidens ‘Aggressively Leveraged’ Family Name

A former associate of Hunter Biden’s has confirmed the authenticity of an email from his laptop discussing business deals with a Chinese energy company.

Tony Bobulinski, the former Biden business partner, has turned his records over to the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

Bobulinski said that Hunter Biden frequently consulting with his father on business deals, contradicting Joe Biden’s denials that he ever discussed business with his son.

Bobulinski also says that Joe Biden is the “big guy” referenced in an email discussing an equity stake in the partnership with the Chinese energy firm.

A former business partner of the Biden family has confirmed the authenticity of an email from Hunter Biden’s laptop discussing a lucrative business deal with a Chinese energy company.

The businessman, Tony Bobulinski, also says that Joe Biden himself is the person referred to as “the big guy” in the May 13, 2017 email, which discusses payments made to various partners in a business deal with China Energy (CEFC).

In a statement, Bobulinski said that he “grew concerned” while working with Hunter Biden that the Biden family had “aggressively leveraged the Biden family name” to make money with foreign companies, including in China. (RELATED: Joe Biden Denies His Son Profited Off Family Name; Hunter Biden Said The Exact Opposite Last Year)

Bobulinski, the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, was first mentioned in connection with Hunter Biden in a New York Post story published last week. The Post has published a series of emails purportedly from a laptop that Biden left at a computer repair shop in April 2019.

Democrats have suggested that the release of the emails is part of a Russian disinformation campaign against Joe Biden.

Bobulinski disputes the theory in his statement.

“I am the recipient of the email published seven days ago by the New York Post which showed a copy to Hunter Biden and Rob Walker. That email is genuine,” Bobulinski said.

“They are not any form of domestic or foreign disinformation,” Bobulinski said of the emails. “Any suggestion to the contrary is false and offensive.”

The Post reported about the May 13, 2017 email regarding a business agreement with CEFC, a Chinese energy company that was owned by Ye Jianming, a Chinese entrepreneur who has links to the People’s Liberation Army.

The email, from businessman James Gilliar, discusses “remuneration packages” and equity shares for members of the business consortium.

Hunter Biden is identified in the email as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” with an allotted payment of $850,000.

Gilliar also laid out proposed ownership stakes for the business partners. One notation listed “20” for “H” and “20” for “Jim,” suggesting that each Biden would have a 20% equity stake in the company.

Another notation says: “10 held by H for the big guy?”

Bobulinski said that Joe Biden is the “big guy” referenced in the email, and Jim is James Biden, the brother of the former vice president.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski said in the statement, which was first reported by Breitbart News.

Bobulinski disputed Joe Biden’s claim last year that he has never discussed business with his son.

“I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

Hunter Biden’s relationship with CEFC was discussed in a Senate Homeland Security Committee report released on Sept. 23. The report said that wire transfers from CECF and its controlled entities to companies linked to Biden had been flagged for potential criminal activity.

The report also flagged a $100,000 line of credit that Hunter and James Biden opened in September 2017 through a shell company linked to CEFC. In August 2017, a company linked to CEFC wired $5 million to the shell company, which in turn sent $4.8 million to Hunter Biden’s law firm, the report said.

Bobulinski said he has received a request from the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee for documents regarding his business dealings with the Bidens.

“I have extensive relevant records and communications and I intend to produce those items to both Committees in the immediate future.”

Bobulinski’s full statement is below:

My name is Tony Bobulinski. The facts set forth below are true and accurate; they are not any form of domestic or foreign disinformation. Any suggestion to the contrary is false and offensive. I am the recipient of the email published seven days ago by the New York Post which showed a copy to Hunter Biden and Rob Walker. That email is genuine.

This afternoon I received a request from the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs and the Senate Committee on Finance requesting all documents relating to my business affairs with the Biden family as well as various foreign entities and individuals. I have extensive relevant records and communications and I intend to produce those items to both Committees in the immediate future.

I am the grandson of a 37 year Army Intelligence officer, the son of a 20+ year career Naval Officer and the brother of a 28 year career Naval Flight Officer. I myself served our country for 4 years and left the Navy as LT Bobulinski. I held a high level security clearance and was an instructor and then CTO for Naval Nuclear Power Training Command. I take great pride in the time my family and I served this country. I am also not a political person. What few campaign contributions I have made in my life were to Democrats.

If the media and big tech companies had done their jobs over the past several weeks I would be irrelevant in this story. Given my long standing service and devotion to this great country, I could no longer allow my family’s name to be associated or tied to Russian disinformation or implied lies and false narratives dominating the media right now.

After leaving the military I became an institutional investor investing extensively around the world and on every continent. I have traveled to over 50 countries. I believe, hands down, we live in the greatest country in the world.

What I am outlining is fact. I know it is fact because I lived it. I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to “the Big Guy” in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other “JB” referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother.

Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.

I realized the Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial ROI. They were looking at this as a political or influence investment. Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening.

The Johnson Report connected some dots in a way that shocked me — it made me realize the Bidens had gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn’t and wouldn’t do that to their partners.

I would ask the Biden family to address the American people and outline the facts so I can go back to being irrelevant — and so I am not put in a position to have to answer those questions for them.

I don’t have a political ax to grind; I just saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned with what I saw. The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China.

God Bless America.

