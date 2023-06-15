Canadian Black Lives Matter Leader Reportedly Charged With Hate Crime Against Catholics

The president of Calgary, Canada’s, Black Lives Matter (BLM) chapter has been charged with an anti-Catholic hate crime, according to the Calgary Herald.

Adora Nwofor, president of the BLM Calgary chapter, blocked access to St. Thomas Aquinas School on May 26, according to the Tuesday report. Nwofor was issued a mischief charge June 2, the outlet reported, citing court records.

The social activist is accused of “wilfully obstructing and interfering” entrance into a facility “primarily used for religious worship and educational purposes,” the Calgary Herald reported. (RELATED: BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Has Funneled Business To Company Run By Father Of Her Only Child, Records Show)

The BLM chapter leader allegedly impeded entrance into the school “for reasons of bias, prejudice, or hate based on race or ethnic origin.”

Authorities released the activist on a non-cash bail June 2, instructing her not to contact school officials and to stay 100 meters (roughly 328 feet) from campus grounds, according to the outlet.

Nworfor is reportedly a passionate advocate for abortion rights, and helped orchestrate a protest amid the May 2022 leak of the United States Supreme Court Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health decision. The activist feared the changes to American abortion rights would impact Canadian women’s access to the procedure.

At a pro-abortion rally in response to the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health leak, Nwofor encouraged more Canadians to stand up for abortion rights, the Calgary Herald reported in a separate article.

“It’s always nice to have support and people standing in solidarity, but the numbers that we’re seeing aren’t enough,” Nwofor said at the time, according to the outlet. “This is not a hundreds or thousands of people issue. It’s a hundreds of thousands if not millions of people issue.”