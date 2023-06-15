Carrie Fisher’s Final Film To Be Released 7 Years After Her Death

Carrie Fisher’s last film, “Wonderwell,” will be released June 23 – a full seven years after the death of the legendary “Star Wars” actress.

Fisher passed away six weeks after completing the filming of the fantasy movie, but the release date of the film was set back due to unforeseen challenges. Director Vlad Marsavin spoke of the delayed release during a recent interview with Variety.

“The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie has been as perilous as that of the movie itself,” he said. “The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with Covid lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel.”

The movie stars Rita Ora from “Fifty Shades of Grey,” Nell Tiger Free from “Servant,” “Heartstopper” actor Sebastian Croft and newcomer Kiera Milward, and was produced by Francis Ford Coppola and Fred Roos. It includes a dedication to Fisher, according to Variety.

Marsavin explained the unexpected rise in costs resulted from the visual effects challenges. He went on to recall fond memories with Fisher and the profound impact she had – not only on the film itself but on those around her.

“Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie,” he said. (RELATED: Famous Actor Brian Cox Reveals He Told Meryl Streep To Her Face He ‘Never Liked’ Her. The Reason Isn’t What You Think)

“After a night shoot, which went on until 2 am, she invited the whole team to celebrate with her and the party ended up being shut down by the police because it was deemed a little too loud.”

“Her passing was very emotional for the whole team,” Marsavin said to Variety.

Fisher passed away four days after experiencing a medical emergency during a flight from London to LA.