Irate Dave Martinez Prints Out Picture, Brings Receipts To Press Conference After Nats’ Controversial Loss To Astros

Dave Martinez, who is the manager of the Washington Nationals, was absolutely irate after his team’s defeat Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In fact, he was so angry that he provided receipts at the press conference.

In what was a wacky bottom of the ninth inning, Houston superstar Jose Abreu scored on an error from catcher Keibert Ruiz to give the Astros a 5-4 advantage.

With Houston having the bases loaded, batter Jake Meyers hit a ground ball to Nationals shortstop C.J. Abrams, who landed the second out after a throw to home. Ruiz attempted to turn a double play to end the inning, however, the throw ended up going off Meyers’ helmet. The ball went awry, giving Abreu the chance to score.

Arguing the final play with the umpires claiming Myers was out of the baseline, Martinez had no success. But following the game, he kicked off his postgame media availability by holding up a picture of Myers indeed running on the grass while sprinting to first base.

“There it is right there,” said Martinez. “Take a look at it. Is that on the line? I don’t think so. I’m over this play. Seriously. They need to fix the rule. If this is what the umpire sees that he’s running down the line, I’m tired of it. I’m tired of it. Fix it. We lost the game, and he had nothing to say about it because he can’t make the right call. Brutal.”

I mean, Dave Martinez had a point here. Look at how far that man was away from the line, both of his feet were literally on the grass. Like, it’s laughably funny how obvious it was, so I don’t blame Martinez for being mad and providing such a glorious response. (RELATED: Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa Showcases Unbelievable Speed By Stealing Home In Wacky Subway Series Inning Against Mets)

And it reminded me of the Patrick Beverly situation, it has the exact same energy and the exact same comedy:

WHAT IS PATRICK BEVERLY DOING? BRO BROUGHT OUT A WHOLE CAMERA 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tYVxgvAZVG — KingCharge (@KingChargeYT) January 29, 2023

