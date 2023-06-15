Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa Showcases Unbelievable Speed By Stealing Home In Wacky Subway Series Inning Against Mets

Holy cow! The speed!

What happens when you mix the speed of New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a load of misfortune for the Mets?

You get chaos — beautiful chaos.

That’s exactly what happened during Wednesday night’s Subway Series game between the Yankees and Mets, with the seventh inning being a wacky one that ended up concluding with a steal at home (yes, home).

Heading into the seventh at Citi Field, the Yankees and Mets were all tied up prior to Kiner-Falefa stepping up to the plate to bat, and that’s when things got a little bit out of control.

The Mets had Jeff Brigham on the mound and the Yankees had one out on the board, with the pinstripes’ Josh Donaldson on second base after he was originally walked and Anthony Rizzo on first after being hit by a pitch.

Things kicked off when Kiner-Falefa made contact and grounded the ball over to shortstop Francisco Lindor, who then flipped it over to Jeff McNeil for an out. McNeil was unable to get Kiner-Falefa after attempting to do so, and his throw to Mark Vientos at first base was wide — Vientos kept his foot on the base while leaping for the ball. It went off his glove and over to the Mets’ dugout, which allowed Donaldson to score the run off the error and get the lead for the Yankees.

But that’s only where things started.

Billy McKinney was up next for the Yankees, and that’s when Kiner-Falefa ran for second base. Francisco Alvarez then made an error and threw the ball into center field, which allowed Kiner-Falefa to get to third.

But my man wasn't happy. Oh no, no, no.

Kiner-Falefa had a massive lead off the bag with Brooks Raley pitching for the Mets, and with their third baseman Eduardo Escobar far away from the base. When Kiner-Falefa got to about the halfway mark down the line, that’s when he sped off for home plate. Raley’s pitch ended up being high and going to the backstop, with Kiner-Falefa safely stealing home (and showcasing his incredible speed at that) to give the Yankees the 3-1 edge.

And here’s an interesting stat to go along with this whole ordeal: It was the first steal of home for the New York Yankees since Didi Gregorius did so back in August 2016 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Just crazy stuff.

WATCH:

He is speed. pic.twitter.com/DHopwEt0CK — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 15, 2023

Why use a subway when you’ve got these wheels? pic.twitter.com/CvJ3Uij4J3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 15, 2023

The New York Mets are so lucky they won this game. Like … wow.