Homer Jones, Known As First Player To Spike Football After Touchdown, Dead At 82

I have some sad news to bring you out of the NFL.

Homer Jones, two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for both the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns and the first player known to spike a football after a touchdown, has died. He was 82.

Jones was battling lung cancer at the time of his death, according to Fox News.

The Giants organization announced Jones’ death Wednesday night.

“Homer Jones had a unique combination of speed and power and was a threat to score whenever he touched the ball,” Giants CEO John Mara said in a statement.

“He was one of the first players (if not the first) to spike the ball in the end zone after scoring a touchdown and he quickly became a fan favorite. I remember him as an easygoing, friendly individual who was well liked by his teammates and coaches.”

Remembering Giants legend Homer Jones, one of the most prolific wide receivers in our history. 📰: https://t.co/WID9Q1pmBn pic.twitter.com/ma6xSFXgph — New York Giants (@Giants) June 14, 2023

Jones was selected in the fifth round of the 1963 AFL Draft by the Houston Oilers, but he never actually played for them. In the 1963 NFL Draft, he was picked in the 20th round by the Giants, making his debut with the team in 1964.

While in New York, Jones was a two-time Pro Bowler, leading the National Football League in touchdowns with 13 in 1967. He then played one season with the Cleveland Browns before ultimately stepping away from football following the 1970 campaign.

Jones finished with 4,986 yards and 36 touchdowns when his career was said and done. (RELATED: Super Bowl III Champion Jim Turner Dead At 82)

Jones was most known for being the first player ever to spike a football after a touchdown. Instead of throwing the ball into the stands after scoring and getting fined for it like Paul Hornung and Frank Gifford (superstars at the time), Jones decided to spike the ball after punching in a touchdown in 1965, doing so in the first game of his career.

WATCH:

Jones is survived by his six children, according to KLTV.

My condolences to the family and friends of Homer Jones.