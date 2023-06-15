Yikes! Minnesota Twins’ Christian Vazquez Gets Slammed In The Groin By Ball During Game Against Milwaukee Brewers

Ouch! My manhood!

I think we all agree that being a catcher in Major League Baseball looks tremendously difficult.

And that’s because it is, especially when you consider the kind of pain that a player can feel at that position, particularly with foul balls being hit back at a catcher and them having no time to react because of the quick ricochets.

Just ask Minnesota Twins catcher Christian Vazquez, who took a ball to the groin during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. And man, it looked painful. (And all of us men know how it is)

Fortunately, he was able to shake it off and stay in the game.

Oh! And if you care, the Twins won, 4-2.

WATCH:

Right in the Twins. 😣 pic.twitter.com/Fik1C0WT0C — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 14, 2023

Man … I’ve been there.

If you’re a female and reading this, it’s hard to explain the pain, but it takes the complete breath out of you and can have you balled up on the ground for a solid 15-20 minutes.

Funny story for you: I was in middle school at the time and it was my first year of playing football, and you know, it being my first season and all, I wasn’t adapted to all of the gear yet. Well, one day during practice, I forgot to put on my cup. I completely forgot and didn’t even think about it while we were running drills.

Well, it got time to do a scrimmage game against each other to close out practice, and I played on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. At this particular time, I was on the defensive line, and during a play while going for the quarterback, one of my teammates on the offensive line leaped at me and their helmet ended up slamming me right in my crown jewels. (RELATED: Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera Seen Wearing Grandmother’s Tooth On Necklace, And It’s A Pretty Cool Piece Of Heebie Jeebies)

I had to go on the sideline to catch my breath and get my stomach right before I could come back in.

And believe me, I tried to tough it out, but it’s hard challenging yourself with that kind of discomfort.

Holy cow, that was rough. And this, kids, is exactly why you always wear your cup.