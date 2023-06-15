RFK Jr Tells Joe Rogan He Has To ‘Be Careful’ The CIA Doesn’t Assassinate Him

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told podcast host Joe Rogan on Thursday he has to “be careful” that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) doesn’t assassinate him.

Rogan asked RFK Jr. — who has said he suspects the intelligence agency killed his uncle John F. Kennedy — what he thinks will happen to him if he gets into office.

“I gotta be careful,” Kennedy responded. “I’m aware of that, you know, I’m aware of that danger. I don’t live in fear of it — at all. But I’m not stupid about it, and I take precautions.”

The presidential candidate also claimed that former President John F. Kennedy was “at war” with his military and intelligence agencies during his presidency and that they were “trying to trick him” into sending troops to various countries like Cuba and Vietnam.

The former president got so frustrated that he said he wanted to “shatter” the CIA and “scatter it to the winds,” Kennedy continued.

RFK Jr. has been polling at 20% and is seen as President Joe Biden’s greatest Democratic challenger. Biden world has said the best strategy for the president — who is an incumbent and has not announced that he will debate his primary opponents — is to ignore the environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic while getting the media to convince voters to rule him out. (RELATED: Biden World Wants The Media To Destroy Robert F. Kennedy Jr)

An Economist/ YouGov poll conducted from June 10-13 has RFK Jr. with higher favorability ratings than every other 2024 candidate, including former President Donald Trump and Biden. Forty-nine percent of respondents said they viewed Kennedy very favorably or somewhat favorably, compared to 30% who viewed him somewhat or very unfavorably .

Trump had a 43% favorability rating and Biden was at 45%.