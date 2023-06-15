‘Squad’ Members Dodge Question On Topless Trans Influencers At White House ‘Pride’ Event

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Pramila Jayapal of Washington were recorded Thursday dodging a question about a transgender social media influencer who bared his artificial female breasts on the White House lawn three days earlier.

Model and activist Rose Montoya, who attended a Pride event at the executive mansion, covered his nipples with his hands, while several other topless transgender individuals stood nearby showing off their mastectomy scars.

A reporter with Fox News walked alongside both lawmakers on Thursday, asking whether they had any thoughts on the incident. Both congresswomen refused to reveal their thoughts on the matter to the outlet. (RELATED: Video Shows Trans Influencer Going Topless On White House Lawn At Biden Pride Month Celebration)

“Um, I don’t think so,” an aide for Ocasio-Cortez told the reporter while the congresswoman remained silent. Jayapal can then be seen waving the reporter off.

Republican members of Congress were more vocal on the matter.

AOC, Jayapal walk away from question about topless trans activists at White House https://t.co/WDYN29ugNy — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2023

“Bare-chested men and women celebrating in a way that is not just disgusting, it forecasts and it teaches our kids something that’s so antithetical to what they should see on TV or in the media, and in this case in front of the White House,” Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks told Fox News. “The symbolism of the White House, one of the most powerful structures in the world that represents America, to have those kinds of images broadcast to not just our kids, but to the rest of the world is downright shameful.”

Republican Florida Rep. Michael Waltz reportedly took issue with President Joe Biden’s remarks commending the bravery of the event’s attendees.

“I mean, it just goes back to who we celebrate as our heroes,” Waltz told Fox. “My heroes wear camouflage, not capes or rainbow flags.”

The Biden administration called the topless guests’ behavior “inappropriate and disrespectful” and banned the individuals involved from all future White House events.