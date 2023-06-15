‘The View’ Co-Hosts Call To Change Constitution To Prevent Trump From Being POTUS In Jail

“The View” co-hosts called for a constitutional amendment to prevent former President Donald Trump from serving his possible second term in prison if convicted of the criminal charges brought against him.

The co-hosts feared the idea of the former president serving in prison if re-elected in 2024. Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted him June 8 on 37 criminal charges in regard to his possession of over 300 pages of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg expressed disbelief that no one is seriously discussing “changing the Constitution” by adding an amendment to ensure Trump cannot serve in jail.

“I feel like unless we try to plug these holes, this is gonna keep biting us in the behind and you know, it’s really gonna take the people saying ‘listen,’ because if I can’t vote when I come out of jail, why can you govern?” Goldberg said.

“That’s a very good point, because amendments are very American,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “You know, some people argue that the Constitution is not a breathing and living thing, that it’s sort of stagnant. I of course feel differently, I feel that it is a living and breathing thing because we didn’t know there’d be cell phones before, that there would be AR-15s.”

Goldberg claimed this situation is sending a message that people who do not understand the Constitution are coming to power. Hostin said the U.S. is a “young country” and should learn from Europe where these situations have happened throughout history. (RELATED: ‘Trump Flunkie’: Joy Behar Whines About Federal Judge Overseeing Documents Case)

C0-host Joy Behar blamed “feckless Republicans” for standing by Trump and allegedly “give him a get out of jail free pass.”

“We give power to George Santos, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz. All these horrible people, liars, anti-American traitors that they are. They stop the progress of what you’re talking about,” Behar said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked in the Trump administration, argued an amendment regarding this issue is a valid addition in order to force red states to say whether they support a felon being president.

An FBI file found evidence of President Joe Biden being part of a $5 million bribery scheme along with his son, Hunter, and Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of oil company Burisma. The FBI has not handed over the 17 recordings and other evidence to Congress.