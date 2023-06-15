‘Totally Inappropriate’: DeSantis Blasts White House For Hanging Pride Flag, Topless Incident

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis condemned the Biden administration on Thursday for allowing “inappropriate conduct” by a transgender influencer who went topless at a White House Pride event last weekend.

During a press conference on Thursday, DeSantis blasted the Biden administration for their decision to host a pride party and to hang the pride flag next to the American flag. He also called the trans influencer’s topless conduct on the White House south lawn “totally inappropriate,” and warned that this sort of LGBTQ conduct is being taught in classrooms.(RELATED: Following DeSantis’ Lead, States Move To Crack Down On Gender Ideology In The Classroom)

On Tuesday, the White House condemned the behavior of Rose Montoya, the transgender influencer who took his top off on the White Houses lawn, revealing fake breasts in front of crowds of people and cameras.

“They had at the White House, you know, this transgender flag as the precedence over the American flag, that’s wrong,” said DeSantis. “That is not how you display the American flag.”

“I think when you have the inappropriate conduct at the White House, with like these transgenders flashing people nude and all this stuff, it’s just totally inappropriate. And I think even the White House had to acknowledge it was inappropriate.”

“But I would ask them: If it’s inappropriate to do that at the White House — which I certainly think it is — why do you want to have that curriculum jammed into a second-graders classroom?” DeSantis continued, garnering applause from the crowd.

DeSantis responds to a reporter’s question about Biden’s Pride party: “This transgender flashing people nude…I think even the White House had to acknowledge it was inappropriate. “But I would ask them: If it’s inappropriate to do that at the White House — which I certainly… pic.twitter.com/GNsvgzNV4K — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 15, 2023

DeSantis has been criticized by Democrats for Florida legislation he signed banning certain LGBTQ curriculum in K-3 grade classrooms. Opponents referred to the legislation as the ‘Don’t Say Gay bill’, even though those words don’t appear anywhere in the text of the bill.

“The behavior was simply unacceptable. It was unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate with their families,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday, in response to criticism of the topless incident. “Individuals in the video certainly will not be invited to future events.”

