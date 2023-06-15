Tucker Carlson Takes Aim At ‘Wannabe Dictator’ Biden

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson took aim at President Joe Biden, whom he branded a “wannabe dictator.”

Carlson lambasted the president’s leadership in his fourth episode of the popular series, “Tucker on Twitter.” He called out the media and the Biden administration for punishing those who dare label the president with this title, including Fox News for firing an employee for labeling the president as a “wannabe dictator” in a chyron.

“If the banner on Fox was false, why the hysteria?” Carlson said. “Lies don’t seem to bother anyone anymore. If some cable news producer had called Joe Biden a genius or accused him of secretly being Sudanese, would anyone being yelling about it? Would Fox News had apologized for it? Probably not. But calling Biden a wannabe dictator, that stung. So you’ve got to wonder, if you’re being honest with yourself, is Joe Biden a wannabe dictator?”

Ep. 4 Wannabe Dictator pic.twitter.com/MDcs5g0gxB — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 15, 2023

The Daily Caller co-founder aired a segment of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodging a question about Fox News’ chyron at Wednesday’s press briefing.

“Of course Joe Biden’s not a wannabe dictator,” Carlson said in imitation of Jean-Pierre. “Just because he’s trying to put the other candidate [former President Donald Trump] in prison for the rest of his life for a crime he himself committed, doesn’t mean he has a totalitarian impulse, come on, that’s absurd. It takes a lot more than jailing your political rivals to earn the title wannabe dictator. That’s the consensus in Washington tonight.”

Carlson said all “wannabe dictators” make large profits despite their citizens are “literally living in tents on the street,” despite the population resenting them. They allegedly further attempt to disarm anyone who disagrees with them, and allows their friends to remain armed, he said.

“But in the end, you know that Joe Biden is not a wannabe dictator is because he just does not fit the profile. As a man. Dictators have that look, you know one when you see one,” Carlson continued. “Dictators build cults of personality around themselves and they use those cults to deny the glaringly obvious.”

The former Fox News anchor previously responded to the indictment of former President Donald Trump in his previous episode, referring to it as “total destruction” to the justice system in America. (RELATED: ‘Total Destruction Of The American Justice System’: Tucker Carlson Responds To Trump Indictment)

Carlson is currently in a legal fight with Fox News after the network accused him of breaching their contract that expires in January 2025. The legal agreement allegedly prevents Carlson from working until the contract’s expiration, leading Fox News to reportedly send Carlson a “cease and desist” letter last week in an attempt to prevent him from continuing his Twitter series.

Carlson’s legal team defended his First Amendment right to openly express his opinions on social media and accused Fox News of breaching their contract.