Fox News Backtracks After Chyron Called Biden ‘Wannabe Dictator’

Fox News backtracked Wednesday after the network displayed a chyron Tuesday night calling President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator.”

During “Fox News Tonight,” a chyron was posted on the split screen showing Trump’s speech in Bedminster, New Jersey, alongside Biden’s speech at the White House. The chyron originally read: “Trump responds to unprecedented federal indictment.”

Seconds later the chyron was changed to: “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”

Fox News responded to the chyron, saying it was “taken down immediately and was addressed,” according to Deadline. (RELATED: ‘Folks In The Control Room’: Jake Tapper Melts Down, Tells Producers To Cut Away From Smiling Trump)

Trump was arraigned Tuesday afternoon at a Miami federal courthouse after the Biden administration arrested him. Trump was charged with 31 counts of alleged violations of the Espionage Act or the willful retention of national security information, one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice,” one count of “withholding a document or record,” one count of corruptly concealing a document or record,” one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation,” one count of “scheme to conceal” and one count of “false statements and representations.”

Several networks like MSNBC and CNN refused to cover Trump’s post-indictment speech while others, like PBS, slapped a warning label on the speech.

“Experts warn that inflammatory rhetoric from elected officials or people in power can prompt individual actors to commit acts of violence,” the warning label read.