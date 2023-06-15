‘Weed Out The Nazis’: Jake Tapper, CNN Guest Say Facebook Should Ramp Up Censorship Ahead Of 2024 Election

CNN host Jake Tapper, and Frances Haugen, a self-proclaimed whistleblower who worked at Facebook, said on Thursday that Facebook should ramp up censorship to “weed out the Nazis” with the “trillions” of dollars the company is worth, ahead of the 2024 election.

“They are worth… trillions of dollars,” Jake Tapper said to Haugen, a former Facebook employee who called for more censorship during 2021 testimony in front of a Senate committee, painting herself as a whistleblower concerned about the spread of misinformation. “They can hire more people to, you know, to weed out the Nazis and take down misinformation and all that. Why don’t they?” (RELATED: ‘Did You Approve Hidden State Censorship?’: Musk Calls Out Schiff Over Twitter Files Revelations)

“We have a problem right now that’s pretty simple: We require companies like Facebook to report their profit and their loss numbers and their expenses, like how they got to the profits, but don’t require them to report the social side of the ledger,” Haugen told Tapper. “And if there are consequences like danger to elections, voter disenfranchisement, influence operations, all those things are invisible in quarterfinal reports.”

WATCH:



The White House pressed Facebook to censor Fox News host Tucker Carlson over Carlson claiming that COVID-19 vaccines did not work, according to documents released by Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry of Louisiana in January.

Social media companies took steps to suppress so-called “misinformation,” including an October 2020 New York Post report on a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, with the FBI reportedly warning Facebook about leaks involving Biden.

“Mark Zuckerberg came out earlier this year and said, ‘This interesting opportunity happened. Elon Musk fired 75% of the employees of Twitter are gone and there were no consequences. We can have a year of efficiency,’ and he fired over 20,000 employees. Many of my favorite safety researchers are no longer at the company, and not voluntarily,” Haugen claimed.

Elon Musk completed the purchase of Twitter on Oct. 27, after trying to back out of a $44 billion deal to take the company private, claiming executives of the social media site misled him. The company began massive layoffs on Nov. 4 after the sale, saying it was necessary to make the company profitable.

Journalists Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss and Michael Shellenberger all reported on censorship and shadowbanning carried out by Twitter based on documents released by Musk, who said that transparency on issues like the censorship of the October 2020 report on Hunter Biden’s laptop by the New York Post was “necessary to restore public trust.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.