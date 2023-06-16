3-Year-Old Orphaned After Kidnapping Turns Into Police Standoff And Alleged Murder-Suicide In Las Vegas

A 3-year-old child lost both his parents after a police standoff and alleged murder-suicide in the Las Vegas area.

The purported murderer and kidnapping victim were pronounced dead after a barricade incident Thursday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), Fox 5 reported. A woman was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint at a nail salon. (RELATED: A Nearly Naked Armed Man Holds A Woman Hostage During Alleged Sexual Assault)

A suspect and a victim are both dead after a kidnapping turned into a hostage situation Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police >> https://t.co/Rh9bhJWIrO pic.twitter.com/li7U3eG2yM — KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) June 16, 2023

Witnesses called 911 and said “a Hispanic male had entered a nail salon and had taken a female at gunpoint and had forced her out of the business and forced her into a silver SUV,” according to LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson, 8 News Now reported.

Witnesses gave a description of the vehicle and license plate number, which helped police identify the suspect, according to the outlet. This led them to a home around 15 miles away from where the alleged kidnapping took place, according to the outlet.

Lt. Johansson noted there were two female adults in addition to the kidnapping victim along with a 3-year-old child, the outlet reported. The police were able to release the child and one woman out of the home, according to the outlet.

Police entered the home upon discovering the kidnapped woman was unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead on the scene, 8 News Now reported. Her ex-boyfriend later shot himself in the head and was brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the outlet reported.

The remaining woman was later found unharmed in a bedroom, Lt. Johansson shared, according to the outlet.

In order to avoid a tragedy, Lt. Johansson urged anyone in a domestic violence situation to “seek help,” according to 8 News Now.