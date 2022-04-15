A Nearly Naked Armed Man Holds A Woman Hostage During Alleged Sexual Assault

An armed suspect supposedly terrorized residents in three different homes in San Diego, California, ending his alleged criminal spree half naked while holding a woman hostage Saturday morning.

Demetrius Trussell, 40, was arrested after gunfire was exchanged in a residence on Viacha Drive. A 53-year old woman had barricaded herself in a room with her elderly father after Trussell forced entry into their home. Police managed to usher her father out of the way just before Trussell allegedly put a gun up to her head, and reportedly sexually assaulted the woman, according to the Times Of San Diego.

Hostage taking ends after San Diego officer shoots at suspect, police say https://t.co/SQji9eRiSK — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 10, 2022

Beginning at roughly 12:30 a.m., police were made aware of attempted intruders at two homes, both of which cited the suspect had fled in a white minivan, which turned out to be linked to a previous carjacking, according to the Times Of San Diego. About two hours later, a forced entry call dispatched police to Viacha Drive where police reportedly located a minivan matching the same description.

“Hearing screams from inside the residence, officers forced entry and confronted the suspect,” Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police said, according to the Times of San Diego. “Ignoring officers’ commands to surrender, the suspect took the victim hostage at gunpoint and forced her into another bedroom … The suspect exposed himself and sexually battered the homeowner multiple times.”

The victim allegedly reported that the armed intruder broke into her home while she was asleep, then proceeded to masturbate in her bathroom, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Trespasser Screams In Pain After Being Shot By DaBaby For Trespassing At His Home)

Officers managed to usher the elderly man to safety on a balcony, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Police attempted to negotiate with Trussell at which time he fired his weapon. It was later determined to be an accidental discharge, and nobody was hit.

The dramatic scene reportedly came to a close when an officer who had climbed onto a nearby rooftop fired a rifle at the suspect numerous times, at which time the suspect tossed his firearm and surrendered by dropping to the floor. Trussell was taken into custody, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Trussell has been charged with 18 felonies and a misdemeanor according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The charges include kidnapping, false imprisonment with a hostage, negligent discharge of a firearm, sexual battery and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon, among others, Campbell said, according to the Times Of San Diego.

The investigation remains ongoing and police have asked anyone with information regarding any of these incidents to please contact the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.