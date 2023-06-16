Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Would Run And Win In 2024 If He Was Eligible

Former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said he would win the vote in the 2024 presidential election if he was eligible to run, according to an excerpt from a Friday interview.

The Austrian-born actor and former politician expressed his confidence in securing a victory if it weren’t for the provision in the U.S. Constitution that allows only natural-born citizens to run for the highest office.

“I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now. I mean, think about it right now. I mean, who is there?” Schwarzenegger said to CNN’s Chris Wallace in the interview obtained by People. (RELATED: ‘You Have To Do It Yourself’: Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes Matters Into His Own Hands, Fills Hole In LA Road)

He then went on to say the presidential election has become the matter of “who do you vote against than who do you vote for,” arguing no candidate is capable of uniting the nation.

“You’re saying you would run for president in 2024?” Wallace asked Schwarzenegger.

“Absolutely,” he responded. “It’s a no brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that election.”

Schwarzenegger also asserted his confidence that former President Donald Trump will not return to the oval office. “I’m not worried about it, because I don’t think it’s going to happen,” he told Wallace.