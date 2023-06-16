REPORT: Ray Lewis III Dead At 28

We have some sad news coming out of football.

Ray Lewis III, who is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis, has died, according to TMZ. He was 28.

The younger brother of Lewis, Rahsaan, made an Instagram Story post related to his sibling passing away Thursday.

Lewis’ cause of death is currently unknown.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” wrote Rahsaan Lewis. “A true angel I pray (you’re) at peace now because ik how much you was (really) hurtin … I love you I love you I love you.”

Like his father, Lewis III played college football at the University of Miami. A running back in the Sunshine State, he eventually went on to play cornerback at both Coastal Carolina University and Virginia United University (Division II).

“Great young man and a better teammate,” said Virginia Union associate head coach Diego Ryland to TMZ Sports. “The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray.”

His father Ray Lewis, who is now 48 years old, was a star for the Ravens from 1996-2012. He won Super Bowl rings with the franchise in 2000 and 2012, and individually, he won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2000 and 2003.

My condolences to the family and friends of Ray Lewis III.