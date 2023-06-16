Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Bill That Prevents Transgender Athletes From Competing In Women’s College Sports

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Thursday that will prevent transgender athletes from competing against women in college sports.

The legislation bulks up a Texas law from 2021 that requires all public K-12 sports teams “to be designated by students’ sex assigned at birth.”

Labeled the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” Senate Bill 15 says intercollegiate athletes must be on teams that are based on their biological gender or what is “correctly” listed on that student’s birth certificate.

“Today is an important day for female athletes across the state of Texas, including little girls who aspire to one day compete in college sports,” said Abbott.

“This Act applies to any intercollegiate athletic competition sponsored or authorized by a public institution of higher education that occurs on or after the effective date of this Act,” reads the bill. (RELATED: Joe Biden Angers WNBA All-Star A’Ja Wilson After Snubbing Las Vegas Aces Championship)

Here are all of the governor‘s tweets regarding the legislation:

In 2021, I signed a law protecting the integrity of girls’ sports in K-12. I pledged to expand that protection at the collegiate level in the next legislative session. Today, I will sign that protection into law. Tune in live: https://t.co/rmFb1eHMdK pic.twitter.com/sRdhRW2Yys — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 15, 2023

Collegiate sports help young women thrive, learn valuable life skills, & achieve their dreams. Allowing biological men to compete against them threatens this pathway for young women to succeed. Today, I signed the Save Women’s Sports Act to safeguard women’s collegiate sports. pic.twitter.com/tDncfbHBbH — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 15, 2023

Thank you, @Riley_Gaines_. Proud of your bravery in advocating for the protection of women’s sports. With the law I signed today, Texas will ensure collegiate sports give women an opportunity to thrive for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/kqHHoFnAvE — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 15, 2023

At the earliest, the law comes into effect Sept. 1.