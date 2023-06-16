Sports

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Bill That Prevents Transgender Athletes From Competing In Women’s College Sports

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference on March 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Gov. Abbott and state officials attended a news conference where they spoke on the proposed Texas Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act legislation. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Thursday that will prevent transgender athletes from competing against women in college sports.

The legislation bulks up a Texas law from 2021 that requires all public K-12 sports teams “to be designated by students’ sex assigned at birth.”

Labeled the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” Senate Bill 15 says intercollegiate athletes must be on teams that are based on their biological gender or what is “correctly” listed on that student’s birth certificate.

“Today is an important day for female athletes across the state of Texas, including little girls who aspire to one day compete in college sports,” said Abbott.

“This Act applies to any intercollegiate athletic competition sponsored or authorized by a public institution of higher education that occurs on or after the effective date of this Act,” reads the bill. (RELATED: Joe Biden Angers WNBA All-Star A’Ja Wilson After Snubbing Las Vegas Aces Championship)

At the earliest, the law comes into effect Sept. 1.