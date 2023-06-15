Joe Biden Angers WNBA All-Star A’Ja Wilson After Snubbing Las Vegas Aces Championship

Hey, Joe … what gives?

The Vegas Golden Knights won the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup championship after taking out the Florida Panthers in five games Tuesday night, which led to President Joe Biden congratulating the team on the title Wednesday afternoon. However, Biden managed to anger a member of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces in the process — an All-Star even.

The president (well, his social media team, let’s be real here) took to Twitter on his POTUS account, congratulating the Golden Knights on winning “[t]he first major professional franchise in such a proud American city.”

There was just one problem: the Aces are actually the first major professional franchise to bring a championship to Sin City, winning the title in 2022 — something that Biden completely snubbed when it happened, and still hasn’t acknowledged to this day. No tweet, no White House invite, nothing.

Biden tweeted:

Congrats to the Vegas @GoldenKnights on their first Stanley Cup in just their sixth season. The first major professional franchise in such a proud American city. Today, the team and entire community are champions. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 14, 2023

This caught the attention of Aces All-Star A’Ja Wilson, who in response called out Biden for not giving her team any recognition.

“Twitter not letting me quote tweet POTUS tweet but …BFFR, when is our White House visit cause …” tweeted Wilson.

Twitter not letting me quote tweet potus tweet but …BFFR 😐😐 when is our White House visit cause … pic.twitter.com/o9uc88Qg6U — A’ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) June 14, 2023

Hmm … this is a bit confusing.

Biden met with the 2021 Seattle Storm when they won the WNBA championship, but hasn’t acknowledged the Las Vegas Aces whatsoever. A’ja Wilson has every right to be mad here. Like, seriously though, where is their tweet?

This is actually more strange than anything. (RELATED: Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa Showcases Unbelievable Speed By Stealing Home In Wacky Subway Series Inning Against Mets)

But keep doing you, ladies! And keep rockin’ it for Vegas! (I recognize your championship over here)

Plus, I’m a fan of Kelsey Plum and Candace Parker, so it’s kinda made me an Aces fan as a result.

Go Aces! (Until Miami gets a team, if that ever happens)