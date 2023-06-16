Volleyball Player Injured By Trans Athlete Rips Karine Jean-Pierre Over Men Playing Women’s Sports

Payton McNabb, a high school volleyball player who was injured when a transgender athlete spiked a ball into her face during a match, ripped White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday.

McNabb criticized Jean-Pierre, saying the press secretary “played the victim” after the press secretary attacked Owen Jensen, a reporter with the Catholic network EWTN, during Tuesday’s press briefing at the White House. Jean-Pierre claimed that Jensen called transgender athletes “dangerous” when he asked about what the White House would tell parents concerned about their daughters’ safety when competing against transgender athletes. (RELATED: Gavin Newsom Claims DeSantis ‘Weaponized’ Issue Of Men Competing In Women’s Sports)

McNabb was injured during a September girl’s volleyball match in North Carolina when a transgender athlete on the other team spiked a ball into her face. McNabb suffered from a concussion that caused impaired vision, anxiety, depression, partial paralysis and constant headaches, according to remarks she made at an Independent Women’s Forum event.

“I think it is very hypocritical,” McNabb told “America’s Newsroom” co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino after a clip of Jean-Pierre attacking Jensen aired. “I think she is taking what others have said how it is dangerous for us and she’s essentially switched it around and played the victim from the situation, which I expect nothing less from that whole administration.”

The issue of biological males who identify as transgender competing in women’s sports became a national topic of discussion following University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas’s participation in the 2022 NCAA Championships, where the biological male won the 500-yard women’s final. Riley Gaines, who competed against Lia Thomas as a member of the University of Kentucky’s swim team during the 2022 NCAA Championships, has been a vocal critic of allowing transgender athletes to compete against women.

Glenique Frank’s participation in the London Marathon in April, where the biological male finished ahead of over 14,000 women, and the retirement of cyclocross champion Hannah Arensmen also focused attention on the issue.

The Biden administration proposed new regulations involving Title IX on April 6 that would prohibit states from barring biological males from competing in women’s sports. Two dozen governors called on the Biden administration to withdraw the proposed regulations on May 12.

