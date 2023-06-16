The Washington Post Hilariously Claims Bud Light’s Sales Have Tanked Because Americans Don’t Like US Beer Anymore

These guys can’t be serious.

Ever since Anheuser-Busch decided to put transgender Dylan Mulvaney on a can back in April, Bud Light sales have been completely tanking, getting worse week by week.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know why. The vast majority of Americans don’t want politics involved in anything but … get this, and I know it sounds crazy … just politics! Not beer, not sports, not movies, not music, just politics. Like, seriously, what is so hard about that concept that people don’t get?

But of course, we have wonderful dinosaur media outlets like The Washington Post who have to spin the situation. We can’t have the simple truth — oh no, no, no — that would be too simple.

Instead, we get hilarious gems like this one (hey, at least it provides comedy):

Bud Light has been targeted by a recent boycott, but consumers might be moving away from the brand anyway amid stagnation for domestic beer in general. https://t.co/DUhhYGEUMm — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 15, 2023

“Consumers might be moving away from Bud Light because expanding the customer base for U.S. domestic beer continues to be a struggle for brewers,” read The Washington Post’s report which cited Dave Williams, vice president of analytics and insights at Bump Williams.

Yeah, okay. Is this really the narrative they're going to push? Does WaPo really think people are going to believe that?

Hint, Washington Post: They don’t.

😂 nice spin — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) June 15, 2023

A historic, never-seen-before drop in sales revenue and volume… …But sure, it wasn’t backlash. People just don’t like beer anymore. You all are beyond ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/OpiUyTq3Mv — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 15, 2023

Keep the politics out of our beer-drinking … it’s that simple.