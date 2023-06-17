Famous Actresses Reveal They Both Nearly Landed Role As Iconic Character In ‘Sex And The City’

The iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw from the acclaimed series Sex And The City (SATC), portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker, could have been played by two other well-known actresses, according to People.

Hollywood actresses Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon revealed in the podcast “And Just Like That… The Writers Room” they tried to audition for the role of Carrie Bradshaw, according to People.

Davis, who played Charlotte York in the series and will reprise her role in the spin-off, explained Parker was reportedly not the best candidate to play the leading role at the time. Davis was then invited to read Carrie’s lines but didn’t feel the role suited her; instead, she felt the underwritten character of Charlotte best resembled her personality and asked series creator Darren Star to let her audition for that role. (RELATED: ‘Sex And The City’ Star Kim Cattrall Makes Dramatic Comeback After Publicly Vowing Never To Return)

“So I was like, ‘Darren, I can’t play Carrie. I can’t even read for Carrie. I am this other girl whose, like, underwritten but I understand her. Okay?'” Davis explained, the outlet reported.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘SATC’ Costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Nearly Played Carrie Bradshaw https://t.co/FZ5qATJ9Jh — People (@people) June 16, 2023

Nixon played the role of Miranda Hobbes. When she auditioned for the main character role, the directors were not convinced. “And I’m usually not so proactive, but … at the time it didn’t seem like there was four women. It seemed like there was seven,” Nixon explained. “It’s a show that shoots in New York, and that never happens. There’s gotta be one of those women I can play. Couldn’t they see me for somebody else?”

The actress then auditioned for the part of Miranda but received no answer for several months; after auditioning for “Fargo” and “Ally McBeal” with no success, the cast directors of SATC finally offered her the role.

“The interesting thing about all of it is the random yet specific journey that you were each on before you got these parts,” King continued. “For the world, you are these characters. It’s undeniable that it was you, Kristin, you, Sarah Jessica, and you, Cynthia,” explained Executive Producer Michael Patrick King.