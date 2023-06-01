‘Sex And The City’ Star Kim Cattrall Makes Dramatic Comeback After Publicly Vowing Never To Return

Famous actress Kim Cattrall is making an epic comeback in the second season of “And Just Like That…” by returning as her iconic character, Samantha Jones.

Cattrall and fellow star of “Sex and the City,” Sarah Jessica Parker, were caught up in a bitter public feud, and Cattrall made it clear she didn’t want anything to do with the spinoff show, “And Just Like That…” The 66-year-old seems to have found a way to make things work with Parker — at least for a little while. She agreed to make an unconventional cameo appearance, according to People.

The cameo appearance will feature Cattrall’s character speaking to Carrie Bradshaw (played by Parker) on the telephone.

The scene, filmed March 22 in New York City, did not have the actresses interact with one another, according to Variety. They managed to film “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series,” according to Variety.

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were also virtually engaged in this process. Cattrell also managed to film without interacting with Michael Patrick King, the creator of the series.

Cattrall did hang on to her Sex and the City designer Patricia Field, who dressed her for the scene.

Kim Cattrall is coming back to the “Sex and the City” franchise- but there’s a catch. Get the details! pic.twitter.com/LObeSJcMdK — E! News (@enews) June 1, 2023

Cattrall shattered the illusion of the “Sex and the City” girl squad being real-life friends during a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We’ve never been friends,” she said.

“We’ve been colleagues, and in some ways that’s a very healthy place to be.”

The famous actress then swiped at Parker by blaming her for their dynamic.

“I think she could have been nicer,” she said. (RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Halts Career To Heal From Traumatic Shooting Incident)

“I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is.”

She verified that after the series came to a close, she moved in her own direction.

“I don’t see them, the common ground we had is the series, and the series is over,” she said.