REVIEW: ‘Fargo’ Season 2 Is Outstanding, Not As Great As Season 1

I finally finished the second season of “Fargo,” and I was very impressed.

Given the fact I’ve been isolating from coronavirus at my house, I’ve had to find some more entertainment options to consume. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

I started the first season of the FX show on Hulu a couple weeks ago, and I was immediately hooked. I couldn’t get enough of the series.

The moment season one ended, I fired up season two. Now, the second season shares the same elements of organized crime and small towns, but it’s also different in its own ways.

I won’t spoil anything because it’d be hard to give much away without ruining it. What I will say is there’s a supernatural element I didn’t particularly enjoy. It seemed completely unnecessary. You’ll know what I’m talking about very early on.

The biggest positives in season two are some incredible acting performances from Nick Offerman, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, Brad Garrett, Bokeem Woodbine, Jeffrey Donovan and more.

It was a hell of a fun time watching Offerman go from Ron Swanson to the local town drunk lawyer, who was also still all about liberty and freedom.

The action scenes in season two were also a huge highlight of the show. Bloody? Absolutely, and almost to a comical point at times.

All the way around, “Fargo” season two was excellent. Season one was better, but season two is still better than just about anything else you’ll find out there.

You can stream it on Hulu ASAP, and I suggest you do. Trust me, you can thank me later.

Now, we’re onto season three!