Man Plunges Over 4,000 Feet To Death At Grand Canyon

A 33-year-old man fell more than 4,000 feet to his death Saturday at the Grand Canyon in Arizona, according to a report.

At around 9:00 a.m. local time, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports that a person had fallen over the Sky Walk, an attraction at the canyon’s tourist complex allowing visitors to walk over the canyon’s more than 4,000-foot drop. A helicopter was deployed down into the canyon and responders found the man had died from the impact of the fall, per Fox News. (RELATED: Man Dies Crashing Car Into The Grand Canyon In Alleged Suicide)

The man’s remains were transferred to a facility at the Hulapai Nation, a local indigenous community. An investigation into the man’s death has been launched, though it is unclear whether or not the man committed suicide.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted with a request for comment.

