Man Dies Crashing Car Into The Grand Canyon In Alleged Suicide

A man died Wednesday when he drove over the western rim of the Grand Canyon and crashed in an alleged suicide.

Authorities have not fully determined details, such as the man’s age, name, where he was from, or his intentions for crashing into the canyon, however there is speculation that the man’s action was suicidal in nature, the Associated Press (AP) reported. (RELATED: Suicide Of 14-Year-Old Boy, 3 Others Prompts Design Changes At Tourist Attraction)

The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the man was seen driving into the canyon, appearing to be making an intentional decision. No one else was seen with the man in the car, according to the AP.

The Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, which oversees Grand Canyon West, is working with authorities to investigate the incident. They are also working to recover the man’s body and his vehicle, according to the outlet.

Grand Canyon West is an attraction that resides outside of Grand Canyon National Park and is popular for its Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge where tourists can view the Colorado River, the AP reported.

“This is still an active investigation and we will provide updates as they become available,” the director of Grand Canyon Resort Corporation Lea Cooper said, according to the AP.